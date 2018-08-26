BidaskClub Upgrades Matrix Service (MTRX) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Matrix Service from $37.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Matrix Service from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matrix Service from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.00.

Get Matrix Service alerts:

MTRX stock opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2,135.00 and a beta of 0.94. Matrix Service has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $21.75.

In other news, insider Jason W. Turner sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $64,174.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,885.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John R. Hewitt sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $342,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,170 shares of company stock worth $2,456,684. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 876,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after acquiring an additional 329,605 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 366.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 415,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 326,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,440,000 after purchasing an additional 290,833 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Matrix Service by 1,330.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 228,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 212,700 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,807,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants, natural gas fired power stations, and renewable energy installations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Matrix Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matrix Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.