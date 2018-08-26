BidaskClub Upgrades Patterson Companies (PDCO) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

PDCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Patterson Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.68.

PDCO opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $20.57 and a fifty-two week high of $40.90.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 11.05%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 13th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 12th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. FMR LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 100.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,692,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 31.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,696 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,813,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 90.5% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,934,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,998,000 after purchasing an additional 918,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Patterson Companies by 187.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,295,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after purchasing an additional 845,635 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

