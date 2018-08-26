BidaskClub Upgrades Repligen (RGEN) to Strong-Buy

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.46. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.87, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Repligen had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $47.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Repligen will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Roy T. Eddleman sold 4,770 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $233,968.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 413,985 shares in the company, valued at $20,305,964.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,932 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $85,606.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,354 shares in the company, valued at $325,855.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,210 shares of company stock worth $2,066,898. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RGEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,851,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $275,239,000 after purchasing an additional 485,777 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 96.3% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 740,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after purchasing an additional 363,339 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 18.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,989,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,985,000 after purchasing an additional 310,164 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 753.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 206,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 182,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repligen by 64.4% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 396,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,632,000 after purchasing an additional 155,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.