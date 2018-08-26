Big Lots (BIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

BIG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $62.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.93.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.03. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 3.23%. Big Lots’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. research analysts expect that Big Lots will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 29,733 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $1,452,457.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,625.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 6,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,250 shares of company stock worth $2,319,663 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Big Lots by 1.9% during the first quarter. Foresters Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 555,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in Big Lots during the second quarter worth about $429,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Big Lots during the second quarter worth about $552,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Big Lots by 173.2% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 122,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 77,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Big Lots by 302.2% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 14,761 shares in the last quarter.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

