Bitcoin Planet (BTPL) Price Reaches $0.0069 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Planet (CURRENCY:BTPL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Bitcoin Planet has a total market capitalization of $46,975.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bitcoin Planet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Planet has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Planet coin can now be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.51 or 0.02126281 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.31 or 0.00571009 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015221 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00018137 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00022778 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00041592 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00024337 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016660 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011169 BTC.

Bitcoin Planet Profile

Bitcoin Planet is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2017. Bitcoin Planet’s total supply is 7,302,962 coins and its circulating supply is 6,804,362 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Planet is bitcoin-planet.net. Bitcoin Planet’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_planet_.

Bitcoin Planet Coin Trading

Bitcoin Planet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Planet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Planet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Planet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

