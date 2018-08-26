Bitz 24 Hour Volume Tops $0.00 (BITZ)

Bitz (CURRENCY:BITZ) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Bitz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0911 or 0.00001396 BTC on major exchanges. Bitz has a market cap of $181,295.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bitz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitz has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008249 BTC.

E-Dinar Coin (EDR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00018492 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012074 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00001067 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001804 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000213 BTC.

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Bitz Coin Profile

Bitz (BITZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2015. Bitz’s total supply is 1,990,891 coins. Bitz’s official Twitter account is @bitz_currency. Bitz’s official website is bitz.biz.

Buying and Selling Bitz

Bitz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

