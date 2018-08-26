BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in Praxair, Inc. (PX)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,015,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 546,008 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Praxair worth $2,691,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Praxair by 2.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,614,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $810,243,000 after acquiring an additional 113,554 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Praxair by 556.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,676,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,596 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Praxair during the first quarter worth approximately $162,150,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Praxair by 3.0% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,118,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,937,000 after acquiring an additional 32,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Praxair by 3.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,080,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,955,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PX opened at $156.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. Praxair, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.74 and a fifty-two week high of $168.54.

Praxair (NYSE:PX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Praxair had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 27.84%. Praxair’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Praxair, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. Praxair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Praxair from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Praxair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Praxair from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Praxair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.42.

Praxair, Inc produces and distributes industrial gases. It operates through five segments: North America, Europe, South America, Asia, and Surface Technologies. The company offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

