BLOCKv (VEE) Price Reaches $0.0103 on Exchanges

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, BLOCKv has traded up 17.7% against the dollar. One BLOCKv token can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, Bittrex and Tidex. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $20.19 million and approximately $99,020.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004828 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003189 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014889 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000341 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00263128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00151462 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00035657 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010551 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

BLOCKv Token Profile

BLOCKv launched on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,968,986,470 tokens. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Upbit, BitForex, Bancor Network, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

