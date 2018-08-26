Blue Chip Partners Inc. Cuts Stake in Boeing Co (BA)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. decreased its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,653 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,349 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,182,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. TNB Financial raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TNB Financial now owns 9,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 993 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Sunday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on Boeing from $325.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on Boeing from $289.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.78.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $349.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.11. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $234.29 and a 1-year high of $374.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $24.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.02 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 2,344.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is 56.81%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

