Blue Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $2.22 Million (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 26th. Over the last week, Blue Protocol has traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blue Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0607 or 0.00000902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Blue Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.22 million and approximately $12,975.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004822 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014894 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000338 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00262255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00151864 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00035479 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010568 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol’s launch date was October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue. The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku. The official website for Blue Protocol is www.blueprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Blue Protocol

Blue Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

