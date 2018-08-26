Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (BRG) Short Interest Down 6.1% in August

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,840,022 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the July 31st total of 1,958,587 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 134,681 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.7 days.

In other news, Chairman Ramin Kamfar purchased 1,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.56 per share, with a total value of $29,882.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CIO James G. Babb III purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $33,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 6,386 shares of company stock worth $85,992. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRG. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 23,771 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 90,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 24,754 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 212,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 45,533 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 52,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A during the 1st quarter worth $368,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRG opened at $9.92 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 304.45, a current ratio of 304.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $44.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.70 million. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 129.33% and a negative return on equity of 98.46%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRG. Boenning Scattergood set a $11.00 price target on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A in a report on Friday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.30.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

