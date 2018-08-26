BMO Capital Markets Increases Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Price Target to C$135.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.12% from the stock’s previous close.

CM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$131.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$141.00 to C$135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$124.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$133.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$134.18.

Shares of CM opened at C$122.59 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$103.84 and a 52-week high of C$124.37.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.81 by C$0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 31.76%. The business had revenue of C$4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.25 billion.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

