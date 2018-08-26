BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $168,000 Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360,100 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 296,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,306,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,666 shares during the period. Filament LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,347,000. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 215,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,156,000 after acquiring an additional 22,913 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 111,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI opened at $57.70 on Friday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $65.20.

