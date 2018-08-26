BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $177,000 Stake in Ecopetrol SA (EC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) by 770.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,629 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter worth $193,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol stock opened at $22.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.25. Ecopetrol SA has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $23.34.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EC. ValuEngine cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, HSBC raised Ecopetrol from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels; and Transport and Logistics. The company produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons.

