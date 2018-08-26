BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 74,716 Shares of Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,716 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Lexington Realty Trust were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,885,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,678,000 after acquiring an additional 805,658 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 71.8% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,427,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 596,781 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 41.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,564,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 455,231 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 13.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,259,000 after acquiring an additional 369,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 19.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,185,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,197,000 after acquiring an additional 357,917 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Lexington Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Lexington Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.39.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $9.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.59 and a 1 year high of $10.65.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $105.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.91 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.