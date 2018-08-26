Boeing Co (BA) Stake Lowered by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,662 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Boeing accounts for approximately 1.4% of Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,349 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,182,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. TNB Financial raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. TNB Financial now owns 9,397 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 993 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, August 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.78.

BA opened at $349.38 on Friday. Boeing Co has a one year low of $234.29 and a one year high of $374.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.65.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The aircraft producer reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.12). Boeing had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 2,344.87%. The business had revenue of $24.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 56.81%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

