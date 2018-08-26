Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM) Position Increased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.18% of Boston Beer worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $312.45 on Friday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $329.95. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.51.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.79). Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $273.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAM. ValuEngine cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Boston Beer to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.83.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

