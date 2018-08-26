Boston Partners Takes $174,000 Position in Goldcorp Inc. (GG)

Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Goldcorp by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,761,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $604,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,772,041 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Goldcorp by 232.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,015,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,643,000 after acquiring an additional 5,608,028 shares during the period. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldcorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,349,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Goldcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,927,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Goldcorp by 11,030.0% during the 1st quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 1,446,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,996,000 after buying an additional 1,433,900 shares in the last quarter. 54.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GG stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of -0.13. Goldcorp Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.38 and a twelve month high of $15.55.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Goldcorp had a return on equity of 1.97% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Goldcorp Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Goldcorp in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Goldcorp in a report on Monday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Goldcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.35.

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

