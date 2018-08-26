Boston Private Wealth LLC Has $34.59 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Boston Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.3% of Boston Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $34,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. TheStreet upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.34.

Shares of JNJ opened at $135.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $361.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $118.62 and a fifty-two week high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

