Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) Director Sells $316,250.00 in Stock

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) Director Jeffrey C. Leathe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bottomline Technologies stock opened at $63.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.87. Bottomline Technologies has a 52 week low of $28.94 and a 52 week high of $64.12.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.05 million. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Bottomline Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. research analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,409,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,230,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,290,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 873.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 219,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after purchasing an additional 197,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after purchasing an additional 177,879 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPAY shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.83.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Digital Banking, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network that offers electronic payments and remittance delivery, online access to payment detail and reports, online payment approvals, electronic invoice delivery, and turnkey vendor enrollment and support; and digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions.

