BP plc (BP) Shares Sold by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP lowered its holdings in BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,557,495 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 24,575 shares during the quarter. BP comprises approximately 14.4% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 0.08% of BP worth $116,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BP. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BP during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in BP during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in BP during the 2nd quarter worth $165,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BP during the 1st quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BP by 2,782.4% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 4,093 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BP opened at $43.42 on Friday. BP plc has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $47.83. The stock has a market cap of $142.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. BP had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $75.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that BP plc will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Santander downgraded shares of BP from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. HSBC raised shares of BP to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.84.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

