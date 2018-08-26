BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $40.76 Million Stake in Worldpay Inc (WP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 498,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,416 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $40,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Worldpay during the 1st quarter worth $1,259,235,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Worldpay during the 1st quarter worth $709,395,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new position in Worldpay during the 1st quarter worth $470,214,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Worldpay during the 1st quarter worth $390,281,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Worldpay during the 1st quarter worth $367,585,000.

Shares of NYSE WP opened at $96.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63. Worldpay Inc has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $96.51.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.81 million. Worldpay had a positive return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Worldpay Inc will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on WP shares. TheStreet upgraded Worldpay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldpay in a report on Friday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay in a report on Friday, August 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Worldpay in a report on Thursday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Worldpay has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.07.

In other news, CEO Philip Jansen sold 130,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $12,077,572.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Worldpay Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

