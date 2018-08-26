BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Stake in Nike Inc (NKE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,133,757 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,749 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for 0.8% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Nike were worth $90,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Nike by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 91,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,313,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Nike by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 251,524 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $20,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Nike by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 45,987 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in shares of Nike by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 12,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Nike by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 51,600 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 2,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $223,402.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 512,778 shares of company stock worth $39,376,326. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. TheStreet upgraded Nike from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Nike from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Barclays set a $80.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.19.

NYSE:NKE opened at $82.45 on Friday. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $50.35 and a twelve month high of $83.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nike had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nike announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

