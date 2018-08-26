BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 1,075 Shares of CME Group Inc (CME)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 181,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in CME Group were worth $29,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in CME Group by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $876,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,255,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total transaction of $1,864,573.09. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,508,292.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,239 shares of company stock valued at $3,304,664. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $169.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.64. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $124.51 and a twelve month high of $174.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 111.45% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

