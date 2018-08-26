Brittany Jean Forsyth Sells 278 Shares of Shopify Inc (SHOP) Stock

Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) insider Brittany Jean Forsyth sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$139.26, for a total transaction of C$38,714.28.

Brittany Jean Forsyth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 4th, Brittany Jean Forsyth sold 577 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.83, for a total transaction of C$89,336.91.

Shares of TSE SHOP traded up C$3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$182.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,382. Shopify Inc has a one year low of C$111.68 and a one year high of C$232.65.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

