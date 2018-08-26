Brokerages Anticipate EQT GP Holdings LP (EQGP) Will Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that EQT GP Holdings LP (NYSE:EQGP) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for EQT GP’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. EQT GP reported earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that EQT GP will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EQT GP.

EQT GP (NYSE:EQGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $269.76 million during the quarter. EQT GP had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 33.16%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQGP. ValuEngine upgraded EQT GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on EQT GP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EQT GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on EQT GP in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EQT GP from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT GP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

EQGP stock opened at $21.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.16. EQT GP has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $30.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a $0.306 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. This is a positive change from EQT GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. EQT GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQGP. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in EQT GP by 2,009.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,036,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 987,025 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in EQT GP by 5,839.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 563,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,012,000 after acquiring an additional 554,350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in EQT GP by 1,351.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 434,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,029,000 after acquiring an additional 404,597 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in EQT GP by 5.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,663,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,790,000 after acquiring an additional 336,550 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in EQT GP by 292.6% in the second quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 263,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,202,000 after acquiring an additional 196,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

EQT GP Holdings, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin through owning partnership interests in EQT Midstream Partners, LP (EQM). The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Transmission. EQM offers natural gas transmission, storage, and gathering services to various third parties in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio.

