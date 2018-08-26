Brokerages Anticipate Kezar Life Sciences Inc (KZR) to Post ($0.48) Earnings Per Share

Kezar Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:KZR) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price target of $27.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.48) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Kezar Life Sciences an industry rank of 90 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KZR shares. William Blair started coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:KZR traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,364. Kezar Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $20.48.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($2.77). analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KZR. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $173,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $173,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $721,000. 15.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences Company Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

