Brokerages Anticipate Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PGNX) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Analysts expect that Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Progenics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). Progenics Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progenics Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Progenics Pharmaceuticals.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PGNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Progenics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.45% and a negative net margin of 341.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PGNX. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 target price on Progenics Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub lowered Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Progenics Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Progenics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

NASDAQ PGNX traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 812,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Progenics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $9.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,391,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,564 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 529.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 408,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 343,505 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,470,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,352,000 after purchasing an additional 310,078 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 3,948,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,070,000 after purchasing an additional 285,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals by 268.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 326,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 237,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant, recurrent, and/or unresectable pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer.

