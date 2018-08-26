Brokerages Expect Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (EBMT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc (NASDAQ:EBMT) to report $11.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.00 million and the lowest is $10.99 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana reported sales of $10.15 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana will report full year sales of $42.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.38 million to $42.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $46.69 million per share, with estimates ranging from $46.38 million to $47.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bancorp Montana.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.36 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EBMT shares. ValuEngine lowered Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th.

NASDAQ EBMT remained flat at $$18.95 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $103.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is currently 29.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBMT. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 103,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 6,268 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glacier Peak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Glacier Peak Capital LLC now owns 392,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after buying an additional 6,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services in Montana. The company offers one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; commercial real estate loans; real estate construction loans; home equity loans; commercial business loans consisting of business loans and lines of credit on a secured and unsecured basis; and consumer loans comprising loans that are secured by collateral other than real estate, such as automobiles, recreational vehicles, and boats.

