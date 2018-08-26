Brokerages Expect Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $164.69 Million

Brokerages forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) will announce sales of $164.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Express’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $187.07 million and the lowest is $156.60 million. Heartland Express posted sales of $182.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Express will report full year sales of $640.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $619.75 million to $704.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $664.60 million per share, with estimates ranging from $630.33 million to $754.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Express.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Heartland Express from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heartland Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

In other Heartland Express news, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.55 per share, for a total transaction of $29,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,402 shares in the company, valued at $105,609.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,313,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,804 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,677,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,875,000 after acquiring an additional 364,244 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,487,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,475,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,703,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,637,000 after buying an additional 165,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTLD stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.12. The company had a trading volume of 243,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,058. Heartland Express has a twelve month low of $17.38 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.64.

Heartland Express announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled transportation services.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Express (HTLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.