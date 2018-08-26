Brokerages Set 1st Source Co. (SRCE) Price Target at $55.00

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Source from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th.

SRCE stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $56.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,379. 1st Source has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. 1st Source had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $78.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.80 million. research analysts predict that 1st Source will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This is an increase from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $82,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,900,908.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Buhr sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $31,306.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,980,388.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in 1st Source during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in 1st Source by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in 1st Source by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in 1st Source by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1st Source

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

