Brokerages Set $6.50 Price Target for Dolphin Entertainment Inc (DLPN)

Shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) have earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $6.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Dolphin Entertainment an industry rank of 181 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLPN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolphin Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on Dolphin Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dolphin Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLPN opened at $2.65 on Thursday. Dolphin Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 75.55%. The company had revenue of $5.22 million during the quarter. analysts anticipate that Dolphin Entertainment will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.64% of Dolphin Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

