Brokerages Set Altice USA Inc (ATUS) PT at $26.17

Shares of Altice USA Inc (NYSE:ATUS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.17.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATUS. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, August 5th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, VP David Connolly sold 129,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $2,361,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lisa Rosenblum sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $4,235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $697,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $439,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $342,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $1,091,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

ATUS stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $18.05. 5,461,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,434,764. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 902.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.73) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Altice USA will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

