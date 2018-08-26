Brokerages Set Countrywide PLC (CWD) Price Target at $72.67

Countrywide PLC (LON:CWD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 72.67 ($0.93).

Several research firms have recently commented on CWD. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Countrywide to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Countrywide in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Countrywide in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Numis Securities downgraded shares of Countrywide to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 89 ($1.14) to GBX 38 ($0.49) in a report on Tuesday, June 26th.

Get Countrywide alerts:

CWD stock opened at GBX 14.90 ($0.19) on Thursday. Countrywide has a 12 month low of GBX 66.64 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 189.25 ($2.42).

About Countrywide

Countrywide plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential estate agency and property services in the United Kingdom. It operates through UK Sales and Lettings, London Sales and Lettings, Financial Services, and Business to Business (B2B) segments. The company offers surveying services, including valuation panel management services, residential valuations, and surveys for mortgage lenders; provides leasehold, commercial, relocation, and residential property management services; and sells residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural properties, as well as land through public auction.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Countrywide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countrywide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.