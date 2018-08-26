Brokerages Set Fastenal (FAST) PT at $55.78

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.78.

FAST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fastenal from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, July 27th.

Get Fastenal alerts:

NASDAQ:FAST traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,124,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $40.76 and a 12-month high of $61.14. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 24th. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 82.90%.

In related news, insider Terry Modock Owen purchased 2,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.85 per share, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $103,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 87.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.