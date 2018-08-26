Brokerages Set Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI) Target Price at $42.10

Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.10.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

JCI traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $39.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,067,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793,436. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $32.89 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 19.4% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 61,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 24.3% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,198,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $112,724,000 after acquiring an additional 624,548 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 96.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 61,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 30,026 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.2% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 21,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $5,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.