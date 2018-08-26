Brokerages Set National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) Target Price at $106.00

Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on FIZZ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 17th.

Get National Beverage alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,760,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares during the last quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $465,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Beverage by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $493,000. Institutional investors own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.49. The company had a trading volume of 118,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,392. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.94. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $83.78 and a fifty-two week high of $129.82.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). National Beverage had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 55.03%. research analysts expect that National Beverage will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.