Brokerages Set Raging River Exploration Inc (RRX) Price Target at $8.59

Raging River Exploration Inc (TSE:RRX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$8.59.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Laurentian boosted their price target on Raging River Exploration from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. National Bank Financial set a C$6.00 price target on Raging River Exploration and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on Raging River Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Raging River Exploration from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Raging River Exploration from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th.

TSE:RRX opened at C$5.81 on Thursday. Raging River Exploration has a 12-month low of C$4.77 and a 12-month high of C$8.89.

Raging River Exploration (TSE:RRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$154.10 million.

In other news, Director Kevin Olson acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$570,000.00.

About Raging River Exploration

Raging River Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the properties located in the Viking light oil fairway at the greater Dodsland area in southwest Saskatchewan; and in the Esther area of southeastern Alberta.

