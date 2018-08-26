Budbo Price Tops $0.0155 on Exchanges (BUBO)

Budbo (CURRENCY:BUBO) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. Budbo has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $764.00 worth of Budbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Budbo token can currently be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia and IDEX. Over the last week, Budbo has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003218 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014976 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000337 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00263288 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00152711 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00035014 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010845 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Budbo Token Profile

Budbo was first traded on December 18th, 2017. Budbo’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Budbo is /r/Budbo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Budbo is medium.com/budbo. Budbo’s official Twitter account is @budboapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Budbo’s official website is budbo.io.

Budbo Token Trading

Budbo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Budbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Budbo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Budbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

