Bunge Ltd (BG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Bunge Ltd (NYSE:BG) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunge to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bunge to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

In other Bunge news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 4,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $289,776.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,780.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Bunge by 7,200.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Bunge by 272.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth $209,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bunge during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Bunge during the first quarter worth $229,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BG stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.18. 1,424,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,447,741. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.12. Bunge has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. analysts expect that Bunge will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.09%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grain, such as wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

