C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Co from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note published on Wednesday. They currently have a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CHRW. Bank of America downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $106.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.73.

CHRW stock opened at $96.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $100.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 6,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.06, for a total value of $600,801.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,718.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Wiehoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total transaction of $2,893,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,031,869.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,169 shares of company stock worth $3,972,874 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Luminus Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 268.3% in the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,253,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,828,000 after purchasing an additional 912,800 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 255.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,246,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,245,000 after purchasing an additional 895,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,253,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,154,000 after purchasing an additional 607,678 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,497,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,536,000. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

