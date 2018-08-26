Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Given News Impact Score of 0.08

News headlines about Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cabot Oil & Gas earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the oil and gas exploration company an impact score of 46.9931250338224 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.95.

NYSE:COG opened at $24.15 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $21.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.05). Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $453.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other news, Director Robert Kelley purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 681,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,168,203.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

