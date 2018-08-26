CacheCoin (CACH) Trading Down 7.9% This Week

CacheCoin (CURRENCY:CACH) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. One CacheCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0072 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. CacheCoin has a market capitalization of $30,066.00 and approximately $39.00 worth of CacheCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CacheCoin has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.43 or 0.00855008 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002861 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00001486 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011351 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00013381 BTC.

CacheCoin Profile

CacheCoin (CACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. CacheCoin’s total supply is 4,195,132 coins. The official website for CacheCoin is www.cachecoin.cc. The Reddit community for CacheCoin is /r/cachecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CacheCoin’s official Twitter account is @CACHeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CacheCoin Coin Trading

CacheCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CacheCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CacheCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CacheCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

