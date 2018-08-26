Cadence Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Cadence Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 268.6% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 138,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after buying an additional 101,124 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 306.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 172,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.6% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth $1,357,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eastman Chemical news, insider Lucian Boldea sold 3,523 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total value of $364,912.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 16,192 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,641,059.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,762.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,715 shares of company stock worth $4,005,972. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $98.99 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $84.15 and a 12-month high of $112.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.13.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.43%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMN. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eastman Chemical to $107.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.31.

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

