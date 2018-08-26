Cadiz (CDZI) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cadiz earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 45.2963647672463 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ CDZI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. 74,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.94, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 6.54. Cadiz has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $14.75.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Cadiz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc operates as a land and water resource development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource, and land and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 34,500 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County.

