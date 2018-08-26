Caesarstone (CSTE) Given Coverage Optimism Score of 0.16

News articles about Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) have trended somewhat positive on Sunday, Accern reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Caesarstone earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the construction company an impact score of 48.1091832255739 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 target price on shares of Caesarstone and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Caesarstone stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $649.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Caesarstone has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $30.45.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.22 million. Caesarstone had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.64%. Caesarstone’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Caesarstone will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. Caesarstone’s payout ratio is 36.09%.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

