Calavo Growers (CVGW) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Calavo Growers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Vertical Group cut Calavo Growers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price target on Calavo Growers from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $97.75.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

CVGW opened at $105.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42 and a beta of 0.56. Calavo Growers has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $106.00.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.20 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. analysts predict that Calavo Growers will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert J. Wedin sold 6,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.76, for a total transaction of $503,900.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,601 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,459.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Der Kar Scott Van sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $104,511.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,844 shares of company stock worth $2,389,564 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 799.4% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the first quarter worth $142,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth $144,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the first quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to grocery retailers, food services, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, wholesalers, supermarkets, specialty/natural retailers, and convenience stores worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.