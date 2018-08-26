California Water Service Group (CWT) Holdings Reduced by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,216 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.38% of California Water Service Group worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CWT opened at $41.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.61. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $46.15.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $172.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CWT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.60.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

