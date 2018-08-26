Callon Petroleum (CPE) Stake Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 203.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 502,485 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,997 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Callon Petroleum worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $32,328,000. Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 65.6% during the second quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $61,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,652 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 301.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,754,832 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,832 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $23,895,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 12.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,004,663 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $198,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Stephens set a $20.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.24.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $11.35 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $137.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.