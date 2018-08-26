Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 133,200 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 307.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 176,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 133,200 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $14,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 163,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,653,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 13,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 51,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.73.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Neill sold 452 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $43,437.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 4,527 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $435,135.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,598.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,972,874 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $96.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.44. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 12-month low of $66.87 and a 12-month high of $100.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. equities analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 15,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

